Some notes from the TNA iMPACT On AXS TV tapings in Kentucky:

* Matt Hardy was at the taping on Saturday, but not Sunday.

* Jose The Assistant and Lord Crewe of AJPW were there.

* Shazza McKenzie faced Gisele Shaw instead of Ash By Elegance at Sunday’s taping. She worked an Explosion bout at the taping on Saturday.

* Jordynne Grace retained the TNA Knockouts title with a win over Allysin Kay.

* Jake Something and Cody Deaner reunited as a team after their segment on last week’s show.

* Sinner & Saint, a Canadian tag-team, worked a good match against Good Hands at the taping.

* AJ Francis delivered on the promise made this past week, as he captured TNA gold by defeating Laredo Kid for the Digital Media title.

