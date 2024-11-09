The next challenger for the WWE Speed Championship has been decided.

At the WWE SmackDown on USA Network television taping at the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York on Friday evening, November 8, 2024, a match took place prior to the show.

Following a brief dark match with Apollo Crews defeating Giovanni Vinci in one-on-one action, the bout for the next episode of WWE Speed on X was taped.

The match saw Dragon Lee defeat Akira Tozawa to advance in the ongoing WWE Speed No. 1 Contender Tournament. The bout was the finals of the tourney due to Bron Breakker and Sheamus having a time-limit draw that saw them both eliminated during their quarterfinal bout earlier this week.

With his victory, Dragon Lee will now move on to challenge Andrade in the next WWE Speed Championship contest.