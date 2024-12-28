Thanks to Ashley Colton and PWInsider.com for the following pre-SmackDown results of the WWE Speed taping and other bouts from December 27 in Tampa, FL.

* Apollo Crews pinned Grayson Waller in a dark match.

* Jojo Offerman and Bray Wyatt’s children are sitting ringside near the ramp and everyone is interacting with the kids.

* WWE Speed: Natalya defeated Michin. On the way to the ring, Natalya stopped at JoJo and the kids, giving JoJo’s daughter her glasses. Post match, she went over to Amanda Huber and her sons Brodie & Nolan. Natalya took Nolan and placed him on the barricade to celebrate and then embraced the family.

For those interested, you can also check out our complete WWE SmackDown Results 12/27/24 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.