Below are more spoiler notes for tonight’s WWE Day 1 pay-per-view, courtesy of Fightful Select. You can click here for our live coverage post.

* The New Day vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos was set to open the main card with Drew McIntyre vs. Madcap Moss next. Happy Baron Corbin will accompany Moss

* RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro vs. The Street profits was slated for third this afternoon, with WWE Hall of Famer Edge vs. The Miz following. Maryse is set to accompany Miz

* Liv Morgan vs. RAW Tag Team Champion Becky Lynch was scheduled to be the co-main event

* The Fatal 5 Way WWE Title match is scheduled to be the main event and is getting the most amount of time

* The way the show is timed out should be fairly short by normal pay-per-view standards, but each match is said to be planned for at least 15 minutes with the entrances. Besides the main event, word is that that Miz vs. Edge, Lynch vs. Morgan and New Day vs. Usos are all scheduled to get a good amount of time as well. It should be stressed that there have been significant changes to WWE Day 1 in personnel and timing and that is subject to change again

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.