WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus is reportedly booked for Monday’s WWE RAW in Boston.

A new report from PWInsider notes that Trish is scheduled for RAW, along with WWE Hall of Famer Lita, who captured the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles with Becky Lynch on this week’s show by defeating Dakota Kai and IYO SKY of Damage CTRL.

There’s been a lot of speculation on WrestleMania 39 plans for Damage CTRL, Lynch, Lita and Stratus, and we should know more after Monday’s RAW. Ronda Rousey was advertised for this week’s RAW but she did not appear, and at last word she and Shayna Baszler were scheduled to challenge for the titles at WrestleMania 39. There’s also been speculation on some of these Superstars possibly pulling double duty at WrestleMania, if they decide to go with the six-woman match and the title match. The title match could be a Triple Threat with the champions, Kai and SKY, and Rousey or Baszler, but plans remain up in the air as of earlier this week.

Sami Zayn is also booked for Monday’s RAW in Boston.

Below is the current card for Monday’s show from the TD Garden:

* John Cena returns

* Logan Paul returns to face-off with Seth Rollins

* Solo Sikoa vs. Kevin Owens

* Finn Balor vs. Johnny Gargano

* RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair vs. Carmella in a non-title match

* Mustafa Ali has a surprise for Dolph Ziggler

