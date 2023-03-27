WWE Hall of Famer Edge is booked for tonight’s WrestleMania 39 go-home edition of RAW, according to PWInsider. There’s still no word yet on if John Cena will be there but as noted earlier, the appearance was to depend on his “Grand Death Lotto” filming schedule.

Several SmackDown Superstars are at tonight’s RAW in Phoenix, including Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, all of Imperium, all of The Brawling Brutes, and others. Fightful Select adds that there will be some promotion for the 9th Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal on tonight’s RAW. That match is scheduled for Friday’s go-home SmackDown, and you can click here for the line-up.

We’ve noted how tonight’s RAW will also feature a WrestleMania Weigh-In with Brock Lesnar and Omos. Word is that WWE was looking to emulate UFC weigh-ins with the segment, complete with towels and other props.

Below is the current line-up for tonight’s go-home RAW from the Footprint Center in Phoenix, AZ:

* The RAW go-home build for WrestleMania 39

* Brock Lesnar vs. Omos weigh-in for WrestleMania 39

* The Miz hosts a special edition of Miz TV with the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions, WWE Hall of Famer Lita and Becky Lynch, along with WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus

* Cody Rhodes vs. Solo Sikoa

* Braun Strowman, Ricochet and The Street Profits vs. The Viking Raiders and Alpha Academy

