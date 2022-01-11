Below are spoiler notes for tonight’s WWE RAW, courtesy of Fightful Select. You can click here to join our live RAW coverage.

* WWE Champion Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley are scheduled to open the show in the ring

* WWE United States Champion Damian Priest and The Street Profits vs. Dolph Ziggler, Robert Roode and Apollo Crews is planned

* A Seth Rollins promo to set up Rollins vs. Big E is planned

* Omos is scheduled for a match against an enhancement talent

* The Cutting Edge with WWE Hall of Famers Edge and Beth Phoenix was planned

* AJ Styles vs. Austin Theory is planned

* The main event was scheduled to be Liv Morgan vs. Doudrop vs. Bianca Belair to determine the Royal Rumble opponent for RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch

Below is the announced line-up for tonight:

* WWE Champion Brock Lesnar will appear to continue the Royal Rumble build with Bobby Lashley

* Liv Morgan vs. Doudrop vs. Bianca Belair to determine the Royal Rumble opponent for RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch

* RAW Tag Team Champions Randy Orton and Riddle defend against Otis and Chad Gable

* Alexa Bliss’ journey back to RAW begins

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.