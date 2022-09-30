Below are a few early spoiler notes for tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX, courtesy of Fightful Select:

* WWE has straps, ladders, tables and kendo sticks slated for use on tonight’s show to hype WWE Extreme Rules on October 8. Next week’s show will be the Extreme Rules go-home episode and the season premiere

* WWE arranged special travel for some who were near Hurricane Ian in order to make their flights to Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada for SmackDown. We noted earlier that several RAW Superstars are expected to work tonight’s taping, including Matt Riddle and Austin Theory. Riddle vs. Theory is advertised as the dark main event, along with Imperium vs. The Brawling Brutes

* Shotzi’s tank was brought to the arena for the third week in a row. She is set to get the tank back on TV soon to coincide with her babyface turn. Shotzi will face Bayley tonight

WWE has announced the following line-up for tonight:

* Bayley vs. Shotzi

* Hit Row vs. Los Lotharios

* Solo Sikoa and Sami Zayn vs. Ricochet and Madcap Moss

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more on tonight's SmackDown and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.

