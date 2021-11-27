The following plans have been revealed for tonight’s WWE SmackDown, courtesy of Fightful Select. You can click here for tonight’s live coverage post.
* WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will open the show. The Black Friday Battle Royal to determine Reigns’ new #1 contender will headline the show with names such as Xavier Woods, Sami Zayn, Jinder Mahal, Jeff Hardy and others
* Toni Storm will be included in the promo segment for SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair
* Rick Boogs vs. Angel is scheduled
* Sasha Banks and Naomi vs. Shayna Baszler and Shotzi is scheduled.
Stay tuned for more. Below is the announced line-up for tonight:
* Cesaro vs. Ridge Holland
* Jeff Hardy and Drew McIntyre vs. Madcap Moss and Happy Baron Corbin
* Black Friday Battle Royal to determine the new #1 contender to WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns
* SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair vs. Toni Storm has been teased but not confirmed
