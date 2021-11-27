The following plans have been revealed for tonight’s WWE SmackDown, courtesy of Fightful Select. You can click here for tonight’s live coverage post.

* WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will open the show. The Black Friday Battle Royal to determine Reigns’ new #1 contender will headline the show with names such as Xavier Woods, Sami Zayn, Jinder Mahal, Jeff Hardy and others

* Toni Storm will be included in the promo segment for SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair

* Rick Boogs vs. Angel is scheduled

* Sasha Banks and Naomi vs. Shayna Baszler and Shotzi is scheduled.

Stay tuned for more. Below is the announced line-up for tonight:

* Cesaro vs. Ridge Holland

* Jeff Hardy and Drew McIntyre vs. Madcap Moss and Happy Baron Corbin

* Black Friday Battle Royal to determine the new #1 contender to WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

* SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair vs. Toni Storm has been teased but not confirmed

