The following spoilers for tonight's WWE SmackDown on FOX have been revealed, courtesy of Fightful Select.

* WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will kick off the show and King Xavier Woods is scheduled to be involved in the segment. Plans also call for Reigns to close the show, with WWE Champion Big E being there

* Toni Storm will have an interview segment

* Mansoor vs. Sami Zayn is scheduled

* Drew Gulak and WWE 24/7 Champion Reggie are scheduled for dark matches

The following has been confirmed by WWE for the show:

* The go-home build for Survivor Series

* WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns ascends the throne of SmackDown

* Sasha Banks vs. Shotzi

* Sheamus vs. Cesaro vs. Ricochet vs. Jinder Mahal to determine the final spot on the men’s Team SmackDown at Survivor Series

