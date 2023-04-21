Karrion Kross and Scarlett are scheduled to continue their new feud with Shinsuke Nakamura with a segment on tonight’s WWE SmackDown, according to Fightful Select. Nakamura vs. Kross is set to happen within the next few weeks, perhaps at Backlash.

We noted before how tonight’s SmackDown will feature Finn Balor and Damian Priest vs. Santos Escobar and 2023 WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio. The LWO is also booked for a backstage segment on the show.

Charlotte Flair and Drew McIntyre are missing SmackDown again this week, according to PWInsider. Flair is still traveling with husband Andrade El Idolo, while McIntyre is expected to miss at least a few more weeks with his unknown health issue.

Tonight’s SmackDown is also scheduled to feature teaser segments to build to the WWE Draft, and a segment to build to next week’s match between The Usos and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn.

Below is the updated card for tonight’s SmackDown from the Schottenstein Center in Columbus, Ohio:

* The Viking Raiders vs. Braun Strowman and Ricochet

* Solo Sikoa vs. Matt Riddle in a No DQ match

* Finn Balor and Damian Priest vs. Santos Escobar and Rey Mysterio

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan defend against Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green

* WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER defends against Xavier Woods

