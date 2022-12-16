As noted, tonight’s WWE SmackDown will air live from Chicago, and WWE will also tape next week’s SmackDown episode.

While not officially announced by WWE, Fightful Select notes that Bray Wyatt is scheduled for both SmackDown episodes. The feud with LA Knight will continue.

It was also noted that a Trick or Street Fight is being planned for next week’s SmackDown, but there’s no word yet on who the participants will be.

Finally, WWE is bringing in several extras to work as security on tonight’s SmackDown.

For those who missed it, you can click here for the current SmackDown preview for tonight.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.