The following WWE SmackDown plans were revealed for tonight via Fightful Select. You can click here for our live coverage.
* WWE Champion Brock Lesnar and WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns are scheduled to kick things off
* SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair is scheduled for an in-ring promo, and match with Naomi
* A Happy Talk segment is scheduled to turn into The Viking Raiders vs. Happy Baron Corbin and Madcap Moss
* As of this afternoon, SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos vs. The New Day in a Street Fight was scheduled to close the show
Below is the announced line-up:
* Rick Boogs vs. Sami Zayn
* SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos defend against The New Day in a Street Fight
* WWE Champion Brock Lesnar confronts WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns
