The following WWE SmackDown plans were revealed for tonight via Fightful Select. You can click here for our live coverage.

* WWE Champion Brock Lesnar and WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns are scheduled to kick things off

* SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair is scheduled for an in-ring promo, and match with Naomi

* A Happy Talk segment is scheduled to turn into The Viking Raiders vs. Happy Baron Corbin and Madcap Moss

* As of this afternoon, SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos vs. The New Day in a Street Fight was scheduled to close the show

Below is the announced line-up:

* Rick Boogs vs. Sami Zayn

* SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos defend against The New Day in a Street Fight

* WWE Champion Brock Lesnar confronts WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

