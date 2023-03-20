WWE reportedly brought in several extras to work as security guards on tonight’s RAW, according to Fightful Select. Current plans call for the guards to be used in the live in-ring WWE edition of Logan Paul’s “IMPAULSIVE” podcast, which will feature The Miz and likely Seth Rollins.

It was noted that plans for tonight’s RAW also include a segment that will see Otis get a manicure and other spa treatments to continue the Maximum Male Models storyline.

It was noted by PWInsider that Sami Zayn and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos are booked for RAW. Friday’s SmackDown saw Zayn and Kevin Owens reunite, so it’s likely that the big tag team match with the titles on the line will be confirmed for WrestleMania 39 tonight.

2023 WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio is also booked to appear on RAW to continue the feud with Dominik Mysterio. Rey has not accepted Dominik’s challenge for WrestleMania 39 yet.

Below is the current announced card for tonight’s RAW from the Enterprise Center in St. Louis:

* WWE United States Champion Austin Theory vs. Montez Ford in a non-title match

* RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair and Asuka vs. Carmella and Chelsea Green

* Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson vs. Maximum Male Models

* Logan Paul films special WWE in-ring edition of his “IMPAULSIVE” podcast

* Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns returns to RAW for WrestleMania 39 build with Cody Rhodes

