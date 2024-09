Some spoilers have surfaced ahead of tonight’s WWE Raw in Portland, OR.

CM Punk will kick off the show with words for Drew McIntyre, who is not at the show tonight.

The Judgment Day and Damian Priest are scheduled to “wage war” at the end of the show.

It was also noted that tonight will be a big night for Xavier Woods.

