The working relationship between WWE and TNA, specifically NXT and TNA, continues to grow strong.

This evening TNA conducted its latest TV tapings at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. On the show Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace held an open challenge, which was answered by NXT star Izzi Dame. Grace would go on to successfully defend the title.

NXT’s Izzi Dame is answering Jordan Grace’s open challenge for the TNA Women’s Championship pic.twitter.com/kHGkWnNq1s — Mario Candelaria (@TheOtherMarioC) June 29, 2024

Another NXT surprise at the TNA taping. Izzi Dame answers Jordynne Grace's challenge!!! #TNA #NXT pic.twitter.com/X8Y9ocafQZ — Maryland Girl Jersey World (@misskiababy85) June 29, 2024

Previously, at TNA Against All Odds, Grace’s open challenge was answered by another NXT talent, Tatum Paxley.