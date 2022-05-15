The Aces & Eights are back in Impact Wrestling as they went up against Vincent and Kenny King at Saturday’s Impact Wrestling tapings in Orlando, FL.

Garett Bischoff and Wes Brisco were managed by D’Lo Brown. It’s unclear whether this was a one-off or if they will be sticking around for longer.

The faction was inspired by the FX show “Sons of Anarchy” when Hulk Hogan and Eric Bischoff were involved in creative.

The original faction included Bully Ray, Brooke Tessmacher, Knux, Garett, Taz, D’Von Dudley, D’Lo Brown, DOC, Mike the Prospect, CJ O’Dolye, Mr. Anderson, Tito Ortiz, Wes Brisco, and Leva Bates.