“Hangman” Adam Page has earned a shot at Jon Moxley’s AEW World Title.

As noted, AEW President Tony Khan opened Wednesday’s tapings for the Grand Slam edition of AEW Rampage, revealing that the winner of the Golden Ticket Battle Royale would challenge Moxley on Tuesday, October 18 at the Tuesday Night Dynamite show, live from Moxley’s hometown of Cincinnati, Ohio.

In an update, the Golden Ticket Battle Royale was held at last night’s Grand Slam Rampage taping, and Hangman got the win to become the new #1 contender.

Page vs. Moxley will now headline the Tuesday Night Dynamite episode on October 18 from the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati. This will be the first-ever singles match between the two.

Dynamite will go head-to-head with the Halloween Havoc go-home edition of WWE NXT that night.

The Golden Ticket Battle Royale also included ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champions Dalton Castle and The Boys, ROH Pure Champion Daniel Garcia, Ari Daivari, Brian Cage, Penta El Zero M, W. Morrissey, Cole Karter, Lance Archer, Jay Lethal, Dante Martin, Danhausen, Lee Moriarty, Rush, The Butcher, The Blade, Marq Quen, Isiah Kassidy, 10, Evil Uno, John Silver, Alex Reynolds, Jake Hager, Chuck Taylor, Trent Beretta, and Matt Hardy.

You can click here for full Grand Slam Rampage spoilers from Wednesday’s taping from Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York City.

Moxley defeated Bryan Danielson in the main event of last night’s Grand Slam edition of Dynamite to capture the vacant AEW World Title, making him the first-ever three-time AEW World Champion. You can click here for our full Dynamite recap.

