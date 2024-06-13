A former TNA World Champion is returning to the company. If you wish to avoid this spoiler, discontinue reading here.

According to PW Insider, Jeff Hardy will be competing at the TNA tapings later this weekend in Chicago. The promotion will be running its Against All Odds premium live event tomorrow from Cicero Stadium. This lines up with Fightful Select’s earlier report, which revealed that Hardy was done with AEW starting tomorrow.

Hardy initially joined AEW in 2022. His brother, Matt Hardy, also finished up his AEW run back in April and is back with TNA as his Broken Matt character. Are you excited to see the Hardys back in TNA? Sound off in the comments below.

