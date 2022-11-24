A stipulation main event is now set for the ROH Final Battle pay-per-view.

ROH World Champion Chris Jericho appeared at tonight’s tapings for the Black Friday edition of AEW Rampage, with The Jericho Appreciation Society, and declared himself the best ROH champion of all-time. Claudio Castagnoli interrupted and talked about how he has to defeat Jericho to regain the title. He then challenged Jericho to a title match.

Jericho denied the challenge at first, noting that Castagnoli has nothing he’s interested in, but Matt Menard proposed a stipulation that will see Castagnoli join The Jericho Appreciation Society if he loses. Castagnoli accepted the challenge, and the match was made for Final Battle.

Tonight’s post-Full Gear edition of AEW Dynamite was headlined by Jericho retaining the strap over Tomohiro Ishii. After the match, Castagnoli came out and decked Jericho to end the show. Jericho previously defeated Castagnoli to become ROH World Champion at the Grand Slam Dynamite on September 21. Last Saturday’s AEW Full Gear pay-per-view saw Jericho retain over Castagnoli, Bryan Danielson, and Sammy Guevara in a Fatal 4 Way.

Castagnoli vs. Jericho is the only match confirmed for Final Battle as of this writing. ROH World Television & AEW TNT Champion Samoa Joe is featured on the promotional material for the event.

The 2023 ROH Final Battle pay-per-view will take place on Saturday, December 10 from College Park Center in Arlington, TX. The event will have a special start time of 4pm ET as it will air on the same day as WWE NXT Deadline and UFC 282.

