WWE is set to announce a big change for Money In the Bank tonight on RAW.

It was previously announced that Rhea Ripley would challenge RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair for the title at Money In the Bank. Ripley won a Fatal 4 Way on the June 6 RAW to become the #1 contender, defeating Alexa Bliss, Doudrop and Liv Morgan.

In an update, a new report from Fightful Select notes that Ripley is being pulled from the title match at Money In the Bank. A new #1 contender will be named on tonight’s RAW.

The current plan is for a Belair in-ring promo segment to lead to a Fatal 5 Way with Morgan, Bliss, Asuka, Becky Lynch and Carmella. The winner will challenge Belair for the title at Money In the Bank on July 2 in Las Vegas.

Asuka vs. Lynch in a Women’s MITB Ladder Match is still scheduled to headline tonight’s RAW episode.

There’s no word yet on why Ripley is being replaced in the title match at Money In the Bank, but we will keep you updated.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more and be sure to join us for live RAW coverage and our Viewing Party at 8pm ET via this link.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.