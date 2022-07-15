The New Day is reportedly set to mock The Viking Raiders on tonight’s WWE SmackDown.

A new report from Fightful Select notes that the feud between the two tag teams will continue during tonight’s SmackDown. The New Day is scheduled to play off of The Viking Raiders’ former fun-loving persona by dressing up as the duo, mocking them.

There are also plans for the SummerSlam special guest referee for The Street Profits vs. Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos to be revealed on tonight’s show.

WWE has announced two matches for tonight’s show – Theory vs. Madcap Moss and SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan vs. Natalya in a Championship Contender’s match.

