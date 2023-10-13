A big debut is planned for this evening’s edition of WWE SmackDown. If you wish to avoid seeing who it is DO NOT LOOK ANY FUTHER. SPOILERS BELOW.

Former NWA & TNA/IMPACT World Champion Nick Aldis will be making his WWE television debut later this evening on SmackDown according to PW Insider. The National Treasure will be portraying an authority role for the blue-brand going forward. This means that Aldis has likely signed with WWE.

The report speculates that this could be the announcement that Triple H is making later this evening but that is not confirmed. Aldis has been working for the company for the last couple months as a producer.

UPDATE: WrestleVotes also reports that Aldis will be taking on a GM role. They add that Aldis’s wife, former WWE superstar and current IMPACT talent Mickie James, was considered for a co-GM role alongside him. However, that “doesn’t look to be happening.”

