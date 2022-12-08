Former WWE NXT Superstar Trent Seven has debuted for AEW.

Tonight’s AEW Rampage tapings from Cedar Park, TX saw Seven make his debut as the challenger to AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy. The opponent was chosen by Kip Sabian.

Cassidy ended up retaining his title in the match, which will air as Friday’s Rampage main event. You can click here for full spoilers from the taping.

After runs with top UK and European promotions, Seven debuted with WWE in January 2017 for the first-ever WWE UK Title Tournament. He signed a contract with WWE a few months later, and went on to become a top star for the NXT UK brand, which wrapped up back in the summer as the company prepares to launch NXT Europe in 2023. Seven also made several appearances on the main NXT brand. He is a former one-time NXT UK Tag Team Champion and a former one-time NXT Tag Team Champion, with his Moustache Mountain partner Tyler Bate.

WWE released Seven on August 18, along with other NXT UK talents. He has worked for OTT since then.

There’s no word yet on if Seven has signed with AEW, or if this is a one-off appearance.

