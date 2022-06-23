Former ROH World Champion Rush has officially arrived in AEW.

Tonight’s AEW Rampage tapings were held after Dynamite went off the air in Milwaukee, and Rush debuted during the opener, which saw Andrade El Idolo defeat Rey Fenix.

Rush came out and hit Fenix with a low blow while Jose and Alex Abrahantes were arguing in the ring, distracting the referee. Andrade then took advantage and finished off Fenix with the Hammerlock DDT. Fenix was then unmasked after the match but Penta Oscuro made the save with his shovel. You can click here for full spoilers from the Rampage taping.

The recent AEW Double Or Nothing pay-per-view on May 29 saw Rush debut with the company in a segment where Andrade said he was tired of losing and being associated with losers. He then welcomed his “new business partner” to AEW, which was Rush. You can click here for Rush’s recent comments on his AEW status from earlier this month. He noted that he is grateful to AEW President Tony Khan for the opportunity, but at that time they were still “under talks and negotiations” and for now there were “just dates” booked and not a full-time contract. Rush added in that early June interview that his current objective is AEW, and he’s with the company, and wants to face all the top stars.

Andrade and Rush have ties that take them back to their days with the Los Ingobernables stable in CMLL. They worked numerous CMLL matches together and against each other from 2010-2015.

Rush was put on the shelf in late August 2021 after suffering a knee injury while working for ROH. He returned to the ring back in late April but has barely wrestled since then. Rush’s first ROH World Title reign lasted for just 77 days in 2019, but his last reign went for 498 days, which is the longest single reign in company history.

You can click here for full spoilers from the Rampage taping, which will air on Friday as the go-home show to the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view.

