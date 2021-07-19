Former WWE Superstar Aiden English (Matthew Rehwoldt) is debuting at the current set of Impact Wrestling TV tapings in Nashville.

A vignette aired for English during Sunday’s Slammiversary pay-per-view and now word is that he will be debuting at the ongoing tapings as a heel, according to Fightful Select.

Current plans call for English too get a solid push for the mixed tag team tournament. The July 31 Impact Homecoming special will feature tournament finals to crown the King and Queen of Impact.

English was released from WWE in April 2020, and has made a few indie appearances since then. He spent the last few months of his WWE run doing commentary on WWE 205 Live and WWE Main Event.

Stay tuned for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.