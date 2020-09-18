Former WWE Women’s Champion and WWE Divas Champion Melina is set to return to the company soon.

Melina recently agreed on a new contract with WWE, according to PWInsider. She is scheduled to return to WWE TV within the next week, but there’s no word yet on if she will be working RAW or SmackDown.

WWE officials have been interested in bringing Melina back since earlier this year when they tried to book her for the 2020 Women’s Royal Rumble Match. That didn’t work out as she was under a deal with the NWA at that time, but her NWA contract has expired.

The 41 year old Melina first signed with WWE in 2004, making her main roster debut in 2005. She was released in August 2011 and has worked some indie dates since then. Her last WWE appearance came on the RAW Reunion show in July 2019.

Stay tuned for updates on Melina’s WWE status.

