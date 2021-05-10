WWE United States Champion Sheamus will reportedly host defend his title in another Open Challenge on tonight’s show.

It was just reported by PWInsider that Humberto Carrillo vs. Sheamus is scheduled for tonight’s WrestleMania Backlash go-home edition of RAW.

Sheamus won the title from Riddle at WrestleMania 37 and was set to wrestle in a non-title Open Challenge, answered by Carrillo, on the April 19 RAW. That ended with Sheamus beating Carrillo down before the match could begin. Carrillo then answered the challenge again on April 26, and got the best of The Celtic Warrior before the match could begin.

Last week’s RAW saw Sheamus attack Carrillo during a backstage interview. Sheamus later issued an Open Challenge that was answered by the red brand debuting Mansoor. The match ended in a DQ when Carrillo attacked Sheamus.

There’s been speculation on Sheamus defending against Carrillo at WrestleMania Backlash, or possibly in a Triple Threat with Mansoor added, but that has not been confirmed.

