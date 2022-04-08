The new version of Imperium is apparently being called up from WWE NXT to WWE SmackDown tonight.

As we’ve noted, there was an idea pitched that would see Gunther and Marcel Barthel come to SmackDown as a new two-man version of Imperium, without Fabian Aichner. This is why there was tension between Barthel and Aichner on this week’s NXT 2.0 episode.

In an update, it was reported by WrestleVotes that a new Superstar is set to debut on SmackDown tonight, with a name change. No other details were provided in their report, but Fightful Select has indicated that the new name change will be for Barthel.

It was noted that Barthel is scheduled to be called “Ludwig Klaus” on the main roster. There have been other versions of the name pitched, but he’s currently listed internally as Ludwig Klaus.

We also noted earlier how there were conflicting reports on Gunther and Barthel possibly being split up and going to the main roster separately, on different brands. The new report from WrestleVotes did not mention two debuting Superstars tonight, just one, which is believed to be Barthel with his new ring name. This does not necessarily mean we won’t see Gunther come up with Barthel.

Aichner is still expected to stay on the NXT brand, but it was noted that plans can always change.

On a related note, Raquel Gonzalez is also expected to undergo a name change. It was reported this week that she and LA Knight were being considered for main roster call-ups, but there’s no word on when that will happen, and there’s no word on what her new name might be. Knight has been discussed for a potential managerial role on the main roster, but that has not been confirmed.

Stay tuned for more on Imperium

