Fightful Select is reporting that Beyond Wrestling has reportedly warned talent that they won’t be welcomed back if they pull out of Thursday’s show for AEW extra work.

Following Saturday night’s AEW Collision TV tapings, Tony Khan announced the introduction of the ROH Women’s Pure Championship. The first champion will be crowned at ROH Supercard of Honor, with a tournament to determine the inaugural titleholder already underway following recent AEW Collision tapings.

AEW Dynamite: Spring Breakthru

* AEW Trios Championships: Death Riders (Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, & Wheeler Yuta) (c) vs. The Opps (Samoa Joe, HOOK, & Katsuyori Shibata)

* Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament Semifinal: Mercedes Mone vs. Athena

* Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament Quarterfinal: Hangman Page vs. Wild Card

* Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament Semifinal: Konosuke Takeshita vs. Will Ospreay