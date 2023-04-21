There’s been a lot of speculation on what Bad Bunny’s match will be for WWE Backlash, whether it will be a six-man match or a standard tag team bout, but word now is that it will be a standard tag team match.

A new report from PWInsider notes that Backlash will feature Bad Bunny and 2023 WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik Mysterio and Damian Priest.

There had been speculation on WWE possibly doing Bunny, Rey and Santos Escobar vs. Priest, Dominik and Finn Balor, but the tag team match is the current plan.

The tag team match with Bad Bunny may be officially announced on tonight’s SmackDown, along with Zelina Vega vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley.

The 2023 WWE Backlash Premium Live Event will take place on Saturday, May 6 at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Below is the current announced card:

WWE Backlash Host: Bad Bunny

Brock Lesnar vs. Cody Rhodes

The Bloodline (Solo Sikoa, The Usos) vs. Matt Riddle and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens

