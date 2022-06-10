RAW Superstar Riddle is reportedly planned for a WWE SmackDown angle with Sami Zayn tonight.

We noted before how Riddle was headed to tonight’s SmackDown to follow-up on the challenge he issued to Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns this past Monday night on RAW. Now Fightful Select reports that as of Thursday, there was a pitch for Riddle to work with Zayn on tonight’s show.

One of the angles presented was Zayn making an attempt to get Riddle off of SmackDown by beating him in a match, which would have a stipulation that said Riddle is banned from SmackDown if Zayn wins. There’s no word yet on if WWE is going with that direction for tonight’s show, but we should know more in the next few hours.

As noted earlier this afternoon at this link, WWE has pulled Reigns from the listing for tonight’s SmackDown. Riddle is reportedly planned to receive a title shot from Reigns on an upcoming RAW or SmackDown, but that likely will not be tonight.

Below is the current line-up for tonight's SmackDown from the Raising Cane's River Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana:

* WWE Intercontinental Champion Ricochet defends against Gunther

* Lacey Evans returns vs. Xia Li in a Women’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match qualifier

* Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus in a Men’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match qualifier

