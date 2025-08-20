Former AEW Women’s World Champion Jamie Hayter has not yet been medically cleared and was last seen on Dynamite following her match at Double or Nothing.

Hayter remains on the sidelines, and Fightful Select is reporting that AEW had hoped her absence wouldn’t be this prolonged. Hayter herself had hoped to return to the ring in time for this weekend’s Forbidden Door, which takes place in her native UK.

Her injury also led to changes in plans for last month’s AEW All In: Texas pay-per-view event. Hayter was originally scheduled to be involved in the event’s build, including appearing alongside the debut of Thekla, but her extended recovery forced AEW to adjust its plans.

All Elite Wrestling is taping the August 20 edition of Dynamite and the August 23 edition of Collision at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland.

During the Collision taping, a singles match was announced featuring Megan Bayne. Stepping in as Bayne’s opponent was Glasgow native Isla Dawn.

AEW’s Nigel McGuinness recently spoke with Justin Barrasso for “Undisputed,” where he discussed his upcoming challenge against Zack Sabre Jr. for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship at this weekend’s AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view event. McGuinness also expressed gratitude toward AEW President Tony Khan for granting him the title opportunity and helping him fulfill a lifelong dream.

You can check out some highlights from the interview below:

On his upcoming title opportunity and how much he owes Tony Khan: “I’ve dealt with the disappointment, the regret, and the failure. A decade ago, never once did I dream that I’d ever have any sort of opportunity like this. I thought this ship had sailed and my career was over. If it weren’t for Tony Khan, none of it would have happened. I owe Tony and this company so, so much. This is the opportunity to live out my dreams.”

On facing Zack Sabre Jr.: “I’m wrestling this respected, world-renowned heavyweight champion. I get to test my wits against the greatest technical wrestler of all time, and it’s not Bryan Danielson. It is Zack Sabre Jr. He is one of the very few handful of guys that made his name in his own style. To reach the levels he has, I’m amazed. He’s the top man in Japan.”

On entering the AEW Casino Gauntlet Match at Wembley Stadium in London: “It was an authentic, genuine moment. To be on that sort of stage, surrounded by that sort of talent, and get that sort of reaction, that’s nothing short of a dream come true.”

On overcoming self-doubt: “There is always self-doubt. It’s not about the cardio–it’s about the nerves, especially on a stage like this in London. But I can’t wait to hear the crowd. I know my whole story is against the odds. This is my shot. If I can have the O2 Arena behind me screaming my name, then anything is possible.”