Pwinsider is reporting that Dakota Kai is set to make her return during tonight’s WWE RAW TV tapings.

As we’ve been reporting here on WrestlingHeadlines.com, Bruce Prichard is currently taking a leave of absence from WWE.

Mike Johnson is reporting that some rumors of his exit from the company have been greatly exaggerated. He wrote,

“In the case of Prichard, there’s been rumors passed around, but nothing we’ve been able to source as correct and in many cases, the rumors have been outright denied to us. Since the Internet likes to assume things are correct when there’s nothing to it (see: Fatu, Jacob outrage earlier this week), I highly advise caution when it comes to believing everything being thrown against the wall.”

Conrad Thompson previously stated that Prichard is not gone from WWE and will be returning when the time is right.