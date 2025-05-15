The lineup for the next WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event special on NBC and Peacock continues to take shape.

As noted, WWE has officially announced ‘Main Event’ Jey Uso vs. Logan Paul for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, as well as CM Punk & Sami Zayn vs. Seth Rollins & Bron Breakker as two featured matches for the upcoming special event.

In an update, legendary WWE ring announcer Lilian Garcia has been confirmed for a return at the WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event show later this month as well.

After finishing up her latest run with the company in March, Garcia has been away from the WWE Universe for several weeks, but is already gearing up for a return.

“9 more days until I’m back on the mic inside a wrestling ring in front of the best fans in the world,” Garcia announced via social media. “WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event on NBC and Peacock can’t get here soon enough!! Let’s gooooo!!”

WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event takes place on May 24, 2025 in Tampa, FL.