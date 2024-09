Another spoiler for tonight’s “season premiere” of WWE Monday Night Raw has surfaced.

Ahead of tonight’s three-hour WWE on USA Network red brand program from Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, a report has surfaced from WRKD Wrestling with a spoiler on a planned segment for the show.

According to the report, a stable in WWE will get a new member tonight.

Whether that is what Paul Ellering was teasing about The Final Testament faction today remains to be seen.