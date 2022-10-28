The former Emma is set to return to WWE.

A new report from PWInsider notes that Tenille Dashwood is currently backstage for tonight’s SmackDown in St. Louis. Dashwood is expected to be the wrestler that answers the Open Challenge issued by SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey.

Dashwood, who is currently in a relationship with WWE SmackDown Superstar Madcap Moss, left Impact Wrestling this past August when her contract expired.

There’s no word yet on if Dashwood will return with the Emma name, but it is likely. Fightful Select adds that there have been plans to bring Dashwood back in, indicating that she may be back for more than just one match.

Dashwood originally signed with WWE to work FCW in 2011. She underwent shoulder surgery, and then officially reported to FCW in June 2012. She worked WWE NXT until being called up to RAW in January 2014, and eventually returned to NXT in January 2014 for a one year run. She returned to the main roster in March 2016, and was released on October 29, 2017.

Dashwood has worked for ROH, Impact and various indie companies since leaving WWE. She is a one-time former Knockouts World Tag Team Champion with Madison Rayne.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.