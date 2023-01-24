Brock Lesnar is currently at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia for tonight’s WWE RAW 30th Anniversary special.

We’ve noted how Lesnar is featured on the RAW 30 DVD cover in the UK, and there had been rumors on Lesnar returning tonight to set up his appearance at the Royal Rumble on Saturday. In an update, now PWInsider has confirmed that Lesnar is there for RAW. He arrived at the arena a short time ago after flying to Philly on Sunday.

Maryse and Michelle McCool are also in town, but there’s no word yet on if they will be appearing. There has been no sign of WWE Chairman Vince McMahon at the arena. WWE NXT Tag Team Champions The New Day will not be appearing as they are still doing promotional work in Australia, but Rhea Ripley and Bobby Lashley did make it back in time from their promotional tour in India.

