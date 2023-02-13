Sami Zayn is currently scheduled for tonight’s Elimination Chamber go-home edition of WWE RAW.

While Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is not currently booked for RAW, a new report from PWInsider notes that Zayn is scheduled to be there, likely for the final build for Saturday’s title match at WWE Elimination Chamber.

It’s possible that Zayn works a segment with New York City’s Paul Heyman, as a follow-up to Friday’s SmackDown segment, or perhaps a segment with Cody Rhodes as they are both challenging Reigns for his titles.

Below is the current line-up for tonight’s RAW:

* Elimination Chamber go-home build

* Elimination Chamber contract signing for Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley

* The Miz vs. Rick Boogs rematch

* Seth Rollins appears on MizTV

* Asuka, Carmella and Nikki Cross vs. Liv Morgan, Natalya and Raquel Rodriguez

* Bronson Reed vs. Mustafa Ali

