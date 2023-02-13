Sami Zayn is currently scheduled for tonight’s Elimination Chamber go-home edition of WWE RAW.
While Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is not currently booked for RAW, a new report from PWInsider notes that Zayn is scheduled to be there, likely for the final build for Saturday’s title match at WWE Elimination Chamber.
It’s possible that Zayn works a segment with New York City’s Paul Heyman, as a follow-up to Friday’s SmackDown segment, or perhaps a segment with Cody Rhodes as they are both challenging Reigns for his titles.
Below is the current line-up for tonight’s RAW:
* Elimination Chamber go-home build
* Elimination Chamber contract signing for Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley
* The Miz vs. Rick Boogs rematch
* Seth Rollins appears on MizTV
* Asuka, Carmella and Nikki Cross vs. Liv Morgan, Natalya and Raquel Rodriguez
* Bronson Reed vs. Mustafa Ali
Below is a promo for the show:
