Seth Rollins vs. Logan Paul is reportedly set in stone for WrestleMania 39.

Rollins vs. Paul has been expected ever since the social media star eliminated The Architect from the WWE Royal Rumble last month. Now PWInsider reports that the Rollins vs. Paul has been confirmed internally.

There’s no word yet on when Paul will return to WWE TV to continue the feud with Rollins, but he should be back within the next two weeks or so.

WWE WrestleMania 39 is scheduled for Saturday, April 1 and Sunday, April 2 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Below is the current announced card by WWE:

Undisputed WWE Universal Title Match

Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns (c)

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair (c)

