Spoiler on a WWE Return Planned for Tonight’s RAW

Nia Jax is set to return to WWE RAW tonight.
There’s no word yet on what Jax will be doing on tonight’s taped show, but PWInsider reports that she has been confirmed to appear
Jax has been off WWE TV since losing to RAW Women’s Champion Asuka on the June 15 episode. Asuka will be on tonight’s RAW to defend her title against WWE Women’s Tag Team Sasha Banks. It’s also been reported that tonight’s RAW will be the final show for Kairi Sane as she is headed back to Japan.
There had been rumors on one Superstar, perhaps Jax or Shayna Baszler, being the one to write Sane out of the WWE storylines. The idea was that the person who writes Sane out of WWE would go on to challenge Asuka for her title at SummerSlam, but that has not been confirmed.
Stay tuned for updates on tonight’s RAW and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.
