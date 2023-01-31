Rick Boogs is set to return to the ring for WWE on tonight’s post-Royal Rumble edition of RAW from Tulsa.

A new report from Fightful Select notes that Boogs is scheduled to face The Miz on tonight’s RAW.

Boogs has been away from the ring since suffering a torn quad at WrestleMania 38. His last match was at Night 1 of WrestleMania 38, where he and Shinsuke Nakamura came up short against Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos.

Boogs is still listed as a SmackDown Superstar as of this writing, but it looks like he will be on the red brand moving forward.

