One of AEW’s most popular homegrown stars is nearing a comeback.

Orange Cassidy has been out of action since March after suffering what was believed to be a torn labrum, an injury that required shoulder surgery and forced him to the sidelines for the past five months. His absence was felt throughout the spring, as AEW had to adjust creative plans without the “Freshly Squeezed” one.

According to a report on Tuesday, Cassidy has now been medically cleared to return. A second source quickly confirmed the news, noting that the AEW veteran is expected back on television “sooner than later.”

While there had been concern that Cassidy could be sidelined through the end of 2025, that no longer appears to be the case unless an unexpected setback occurs. Cassidy has also been present backstage at several AEW events in recent weeks.

His pending return comes at a critical time for AEW, as the company has recently lost top stars Swerve Strickland and Will Ospreay to surgeries that will keep them out for significant stretches, and still don’t have other top stars like Kenny Omega working regularly, or Chris Jericho, who is rumored to possibly be leaving the promotion soon.

