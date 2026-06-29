WWE returns to Atlantic City tonight with the fallout from Night Of Champions.

The June 29, 2026 episode of WWE Raw, airing live at a special start-time of 6/5c on Netflix, emanates from Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Advertised for the 6/29 Raw show is the return of WWE World Heavyweight Champion “The OTC” Roman Reigns, Chad Gable vs JD McDonagh, and Oba Femi announcing which title he will challenge for at WWE SummerSlam 2026.

In an update, a spoiler report has surfaced with details on an additional match expected for the show.

According to one source, the post-Night Of Champions edition of the weekly Raw On Netflix red brand program will also feature LA Knight vs. ‘Main Event’ Jey Uso in one-on-one action.

Make sure to join us here tonight at WrestlingHeadlines.com for live WWE Raw Results coverage.

(H/T: TRNBCKL Gold)