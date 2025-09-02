– As noted, WWE announced Stephanie Vaquer vs. IYO SKY for the vacant WWE Women’s World Championship for their upcoming WWE WrestlePalooza debut event on ESPN on September 20 in Indianapolis, IN. In addition to that announced bout and the rumored John Cena vs. Brock Lesnar main event, the 9/20 WWE on ESPN special event going head-to-head with the AEW All Out: Toronto pay-per-view on the same evening is also rumored to feature Cody Rhodes vs. Drew McIntyre for the Undisputed WWE Championship, and possibly even CM Punk & AJ Lee vs. Seth Rollins & Becky Lynch.

– The Tuesday, September 16th WWE NXT taping at Full Sail Live in Winter Park, FL is officially sold out. Tickets for the special event were priced between $52.75 and $78.50. The show, airing live on both The CW Network and Netflix, is being promoted as a “One Night Only” return to the historic Full Sail venue.

– The Cubs Fan wrote the following about Arez, who is set to debut as El Clon – the close of Hologram – on AEW Collision this Saturday, reportedly picking AEW despite interest from WWE:

“WWE checked him out, liked what they saw, and let him know they wanted to bring him back to AAA. Arez let AEW know that he now had another offer, and they needed to make a final decision. AEW decided to make its own offer, and Arez picked AEW over WWE,” writes Cubs Fan. “This is more notable than just Arez signing with AAAA, as it’s the first known AEW/WWE battle over a Mexican free agent since WWE acquired AAA – but I would emphasize the ‘known’ part.”

– Grayson Waller appeared as a guest on the Raw Recap podcast with Sam Roberts and Megan Morant following this week’s post-WWE Clash In Paris episode of WWE Raw in Paris, France on Monday, September 1, 2025.

(H/T to PWInsider.com and F4WOnline.com for some of the above notes.)