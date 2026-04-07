Another WrestleMania match could be getting another boost.

And it could be set in place tonight.

Dominik Mysterio vs. Finn Balor is set for WrestleMania, but could be getting an added bonus thrown to it, with things getting started this evening on the April 6 episode of WWE Raw at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.

As has been speculated, Finn Balor is set to tease the return of “The Demon” Finn Balor.

The exact verbiage is related to “awakening something in him.”

Advertised for tonight’s WWE Raw is Balor vs. JD McDonagh, in a battle of Balor against his former tag-team partner from The Judmgent Day, who kicked him out and sided with Dominik Mysterio a couple of weeks ago. Mysterio is expected to attack Balor at some point tonight, likely during the Balor vs. McDonagh match.

WrestleMania 42, featuring Balor vs. Mysterio, is scheduled to take place on April 18 and April 19 from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV.

(H/T: Fightful Select)