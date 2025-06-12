– WWE officials are hopeful that Bianca Belair will be cleared to compete by SummerSlam in August, if not sooner. “The EST of WWE” is prominently featured in early promotional material for the event with Cardi B, the latter of whom will be the special host. SummerSlam takes place across two nights—August 2 and 3—from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

– WWE is said to be very interested in incorporating Mr. Iguana into their programming on a more permanent basis. The company sees strong potential in the character from both a marketing and community outreach perspective, particularly due to its appeal with younger audiences. As noted, Mr. Iguana himself says he’s debuting on the WWE main roster, and not doing the traditional run through WWE NXT first.

– Nikki Bella has confirmed she’s sticking around for a longer run in WWE. Speaking with People.com, she stated, “You’ll definitely see me for a bit. It’s not a quick in and out.” Nikki made her return this past Monday on WWE Raw, where she was attacked by Liv Morgan, and she’s already set for another return on next week’s WWE Raw in Green Bay. Meanwhile, her sister Brie Bella is rumored to return for a match at WWE Evolution on July 13, where The Bella Twins are expected to challenge Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles.

