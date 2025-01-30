Another major name is expected to return at this weekend’s WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view event.

According to a report from Pwinsider Elite, former WWE Women’s Champion Becky Lynch will be in attendance at the event. It is said that WWE has plans in place to avoid her being spotted by fans and talent alike.

The current expectation in WWE is that Lynch will be a surprise entrant in the women’s Royal Rumble match.

UPDATE: Fightful Select is reporting that while there are reports that Lynch will be in Indianapolis for the Royal Rumble, WWE sources have pushed back on that claim. It is said that creative is still being discussed for her return.