The second match has been confirmed for the final WWE SmackDown of 2022.

It was revealed during last night’s SmackDown tapings to air next Friday that Sheamus vs. Solo Sikoa will take place during the live SmackDown on December 30. The bout was announced during an in-ring promo by Sami Zayn and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

This will be the second singles match between The Enforcer and The Celtic Warrior. Sikoa defeated Sheamus in their first encounter on the October 21 SmackDown.

Below is the current line-up for the December 30 SmackDown from the Amalie Arena in Tampa, FL:

* Solo Sikoa vs. Sheamus

* Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn vs. John Cena and Kevin Owens

