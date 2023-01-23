WWE Hall of Famer Lita is also scheduled for tonight’s RAW 30th Anniversary special. PWInsider adds that the former WWE Women’s Champion will be filming material for A&E this week.

Lita challenged then-RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch at Elimination Chamber 2022, which came after she returned to in-ring action in the 2022 Women’s Royal Rumble. She has been away since then.

Tonight’s RAW 30 special will air live from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA. Below is the current line-up:

* The go-home build for Royal Rumble

* WWE United States Champion Austin Theory defends against Bobby Lashley

* The Bloodline holds Tribal Court for the Trial of Sami Zayn

* Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos defend the RAW Tag Team Titles against The Judgment Day

* Becky Lynch vs. Bayley in a Steel Cage match with WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Dakota Kai and IYO SKY banned from ringside

* Special appearances from WWE Hall of Famers and Legends such as The Undertaker, Ric Flair, Ron Simmons, Sean “X-Pac” Waltman, Teddy Long, Jerry Lawler, Kurt Angle, Senior Vice President of Live Events “Road Dogg” Brian James, Senior Vice President of Talent Development Shawn Michaels, Chief Content Officer Triple H, Hulk Hogan, Diamond Dallas Page, Jimmy Hart, The Godfather, Ted DiBiase Sr., IRS (Irwin R. Schyster), Alundra Blayze (Madusa). Ronda Rousey was also advertised to appear, while WWE Hall of Famers Kane and The Bella Twins, Brock Lesnar, and others are expected

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more on tonight’s RAW and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.